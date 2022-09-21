Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of MicroVision Call Options (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVISGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 16,017 call options on the company. This is an increase of 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,060 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 420.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $690.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 3.28.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVISGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 2,515.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

