Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,258 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 255% compared to the typical volume of 1,762 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EQNR opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

