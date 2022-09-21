Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SYBT. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,122 shares of company stock valued at $878,957. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

