StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BGI opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

