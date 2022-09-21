StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.38.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
