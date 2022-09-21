StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.38.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

C&F Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in C&F Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

