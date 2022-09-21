StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
