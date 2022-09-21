StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VTVT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -1.39.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

