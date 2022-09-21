StockNews.com Downgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Hold

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Fluent Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.49. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fluent

In other news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the first quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the second quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fluent by 204.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.