StockNews.com Downgrades Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Sell

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Shares of VVI opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $745.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
