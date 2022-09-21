StockNews.com Downgrades Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Sell

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Viad Price Performance

Shares of VVI opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $745.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

About Viad

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Viad by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viad by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Further Reading

