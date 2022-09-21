StockNews.com Lowers Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Sell

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

KW opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 35.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 371,474 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.3% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 571,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

