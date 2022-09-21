StockNews.com Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Hold

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
QSR opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International
In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 575,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 47.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,508,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $7,240,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 32.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 83,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
