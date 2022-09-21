StockNews.com Upgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to “Buy”

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Blucora Stock Performance

Blucora stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.05 million, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Blucora has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,085,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

