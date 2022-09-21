StockNews.com Upgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to “Buy”

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVCY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $23.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 718.7% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 146,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 52.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 167,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,338 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

