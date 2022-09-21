StockNews.com Upgrades Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Buy

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $768.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $55.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,885,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after acquiring an additional 145,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

