StockNews.com Upgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Buy

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $427.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Independent Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

