StockNews.com Upgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to “Strong-Buy”

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGC stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $632.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

