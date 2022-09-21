StockNews.com Upgrades Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Buy

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54. Popular has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 394.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 59.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 4,587.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 236,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 216.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 236,267 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

