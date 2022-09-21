StockNews.com Upgrades Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) to “Buy”

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
Washington Federal Price Performance
NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $38.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after purchasing an additional 381,753 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,251,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.
Washington Federal Company Profile
Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
