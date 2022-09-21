Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 340,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 203,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

