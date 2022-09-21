Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $166.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sun Communities traded as low as $146.38 and last traded at $146.38, with a volume of 886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.65.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SUI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,293,000 after buying an additional 94,345 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $7,349,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sun Communities by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,390,000 after buying an additional 933,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Sun Communities by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 450,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,687,000 after buying an additional 60,643 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.23.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.