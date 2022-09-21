Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 8% Following Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.09. Approximately 242,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,158,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

Specifically, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,993 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $147,900.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,687,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,151 shares of company stock worth $12,977,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2,219.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,035 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

