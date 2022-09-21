Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Shares Down 4.5%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 7,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 43,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUPGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

