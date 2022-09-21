Symmetry Partners LLC Has $6.42 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,890.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

