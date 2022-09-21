Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Shares Down 0.3%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.97. 1,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

