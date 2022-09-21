Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNEYF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.