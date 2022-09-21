TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Shares Up 0.3%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.33. 3,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

TC Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.