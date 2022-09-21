Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after acquiring an additional 149,781 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHP stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 455.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

