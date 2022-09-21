Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,271 shares of company stock valued at $56,273,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $304.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.09.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

