Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,185,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after acquiring an additional 65,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:WY opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

