Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,032 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 155.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 137.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CBRE Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

