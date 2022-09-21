Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,056 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after buying an additional 102,094 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,626,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,935,000 after buying an additional 147,503 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.58%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

