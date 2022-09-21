Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 277 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,821,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 300,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $239.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.67. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

