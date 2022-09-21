Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 566 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $20,114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

