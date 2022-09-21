Tellurian Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 24,539 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 14,465 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after buying an additional 7,856,617 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,400,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 100.1% during the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,135,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,885 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 211.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Tellurian Stock Down 23.8 %

Tellurian Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Further Reading

