The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of a2 Milk in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CLSA cut shares of a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of ACOPF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. a2 Milk has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

