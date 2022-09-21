The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $423.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.51. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

