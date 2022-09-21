The Glimpse Group (VRAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Glimpse Group Stock Down 1.3 %

VRAR stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The Glimpse Group has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of The Glimpse Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the first quarter worth $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the second quarter worth $230,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies.

