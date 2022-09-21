The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $222.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

