The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after purchasing an additional 328,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

TTD stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

