The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8,267.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 620.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 217,089 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Williams Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

