Thomas Netzer Sells 279 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $12,995.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45.

Wayfair Trading Down 6.8 %

W opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.87. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $298.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

