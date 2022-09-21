Thor Industries (THO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter.
Thor Industries Price Performance
THO opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.71.
Insider Activity at Thor Industries
In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Thor Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.
Thor Industries Company Profile
Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thor Industries (THO)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.