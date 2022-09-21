Thor Industries (THO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter.

Thor Industries Price Performance

THO opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thor Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,644,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 356.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 59.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,369 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.