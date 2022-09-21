TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of TopBuild worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,368,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $168.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.37 and its 200-day moving average is $188.41.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

