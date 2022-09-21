Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 53,641 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical volume of 27,524 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,280,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,717 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

