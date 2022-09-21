Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Call Options (BATS:IGV)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 139% compared to the average daily volume of 2,725 call options.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS IGV opened at $263.79 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

