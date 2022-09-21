Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,540 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 372% compared to the average daily volume of 1,599 put options.

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $634.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 225,859 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SandRidge Energy

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

