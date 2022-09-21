Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 79,078 put options on the company. This is an increase of 281% compared to the typical volume of 20,776 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,218,417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,686 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541,230 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EWC opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

