Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,949 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,034% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 put options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. Stephens lifted their price target on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

MRTN stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Marten Transport by 0.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Marten Transport by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

