TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $96,276.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $96,276.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $604,301.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,905 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

