TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.71

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.71 and traded as high as $62.03. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 172,420 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $895.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

